Vela to acquire OptionsCity

Jennifer Nayar, Vela Trading Technologies

New York, London, and Chicago - Vela Trading Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptionsCity Software, a provider of futures and options trading and analytics solutions.

The OptionsCity acquisition will expand Vela's front-office capabilities to include advanced analytics and risk management tools, enhance its market access managed services with additional trading and content solutions, and accelerate its data cloud strategy.

Jennifer Nayar, CEO of Vela, said: "The combination of Vela and OptionsCity enables us to accelerate both companies' growth strategies, delivering an enhanced suite of trading and market data technology across multiple asset classes and geographies."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close at the end of Q2 2017.