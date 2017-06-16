Nasdaq's BWise and KPMG to provide GRC solutions

Jonathan Deeks, Nasdaq BWise

Nasdaq's BWise, a provider of enterprise Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (eGRC), and KPMG, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, have announced a strategic alliance to help clients improve how they address risk and compliance challenges more effectively.

"Increasingly, clients are facing unexpected risks from business, regulatory and political changes that take their focus away from growth, innovation and customer experience," said Jonathan Deeks, head of Nasdaq BWise. "By aligning with KPMG, we can help business leaders strengthen how they manage risks across the organization."

Nasdaq's BWise technology solutions and experience provide a unified GRC foundation to manage risk, compliance, policy, audits, vendors and information security. KPMG's advisory services help clients against existing and emerging threats and risks by developing strategic frameworks where technology is a key enabler for success.