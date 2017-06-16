Ex-Barclays John Varley steps down from BlackRock board

John Varley

New York - BlackRock independent director John Varley has resigned from the company's board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Varley joined the BlackRock board in 2009 following the Company's acquisition of Barclays Global Investors.

Chairman and CEO Laurence D. Fink said, "John has served the BlackRock board with distinction for many years, providing exceptional guidance and counsel. BlackRock and its management team have benefited greatly from his contributions, and I feel privileged to count him as a friend."

Mr Varley is one of four former Barclays directors facing charges by the UK's Serious Fraud Office. The charges include conspiracy to commit fraud and the provision of unlawful financial assistance, during the 2008 financial crisis.

