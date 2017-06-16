Eze Software launches MiFID II commission management platform

Bill Neuman, Eze Software Group

Eze Software, the provider of investment technology, is rolling out a new cloud-based commission management platform designed to help the buy-side manage MiFID II requirements. Building on Eze Software's experience in commission management, the MiFID II-focused solution is designed to handle the full commission management lifecycle, from research evaluation to budgeting, unbundling and specifying RPA payments.

"As the buy-side gears up for MiFID II compliance, there is a greater need for a comprehensive, straight-through commission management process," said Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management & Development. "With this platform, we are unifying the disparate elements of the commission management process into a single holistic cloud solution that enables our clients to fully address MiFID II inducement requirements."

The product focuses on the creation of a research evaluation process aligned with MiFID II-required fund and strategy groups. The evaluation is centralized and web-based, incorporating elements of the traditional broker vote into tracking and evaluating individual pieces of research. The results feed into a budget, where unbundled commission amounts are tracked. Research and Client-Directed budgets can then be managed from the same platform, enabling reporting of detailed trade-allocation and commission data to teams, clients and regulators.