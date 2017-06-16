Eze Software launches MiFID II commission management platform
First Published 22nd June 2017
Cloud solution aims to cover full MiFID II workflow.
Bill Neuman, Eze Software Group
Eze Software, the provider of investment technology, is rolling out a new cloud-based commission management platform designed to help the buy-side manage MiFID II requirements. Building on Eze Software's experience in commission management, the MiFID II-focused solution is designed to handle the full commission management lifecycle, from research evaluation to budgeting, unbundling and specifying RPA payments.
"As the buy-side gears up for MiFID II compliance, there is a greater need for a comprehensive, straight-through commission management process," said Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management & Development. "With this platform, we are unifying the disparate elements of the commission management process into a single holistic cloud solution that enables our clients to fully address MiFID II inducement requirements."
The product focuses on the creation of a research evaluation process aligned with MiFID II-required fund and strategy groups. The evaluation is centralized and web-based, incorporating elements of the traditional broker vote into tracking and evaluating individual pieces of research. The results feed into a budget, where unbundled commission amounts are tracked. Research and Client-Directed budgets can then be managed from the same platform, enabling reporting of detailed trade-allocation and commission data to teams, clients and regulators.