Sapient Global Markets and Smart Communications partner

George Wright, Smart Communications

London and New York - Sapient Global Markets and Smart Communications have announced that the SmartCOMM solution will be integrated into Sapient Client Connect.

Client Connect is an outcome-focused proposition for financial institutions, designed to reduce operational costs associated with marketing operations and client servicing, and to leverage technology platforms as a foundation for their strategic transformation.

By integrating SmartCOMM in Client Connect, banks, wealth and investment managers, and insurance firms can improve the personalization of their communications across the customer engagement lifecycle from marketing operations, through onboarding and client servicing.

"Every interaction between a financial organization and its customers is critical to customer retention and growth, and these interactions continue to increase in complexity. Together with Sapient, we are proud to support a growing number of financial enterprises as they manage both the compliance risks and the engagement benefits of scaling conversations with their customers," said George Wright, CEO at Smart Communications.