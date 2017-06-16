Former Traiana founder Roy Saadon launches Access Fintech

Roy Saadon, Access Fintech

London - Access Fintech aims to help firms track the trade lifecycle and get a true sense of prioritized risk, across an increasing number of systems. The service brings together fintech providers and in-house technology, orchestrating the interaction of the distributed providers and creating a single visual display of the risk of financial transactions in a global sharable view.

Roy Saadon, founder of Access Fintech said: "The hunger of firms to adopt fintech, yet the drastically low rate of adoption by those same firms, is a conundrum we must solve. Access Fintech aims to address the most basic yet urgent needs of clients-to know where their issues are, understand their severity, and ultimately decide who has ownership. By helping clients manage risk across a complicated vendor environment, Access Fintech not only reduces their risk but also creates the managed environment into which they can now introduce fintech providers."

"There are many great fintech ideas available but potential customers are suffering from vendor management fatigue. We make it easier for clients to manage the way they interact with multiple vendors, without significant additional expenditure or increased risk."

Access Fintech launched its product in the first quarter of 2017 to a beta program and is now completing its global roll out in all major financial centres.







