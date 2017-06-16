TORA and UnaVista partner for MiFID II transaction reporting

Chris Jenkins, TORA

London - TORA, provider of a cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS), has joined the London Stock Exchange Group's UnaVista Partner Programme to help clients meet the transaction reporting requirements of MiFID II.

As a UnaVista partner, TORA clients will have "plug and play" integration and comprehensive support for a regulatory reporting solution that will solve one of the most operationally demanding aspects of MiFID II. Integrating with UnaVista is one of many solutions and integrations that TORA is offering clients to help simplify and streamline their investment processes under the incoming MiFID II regime.

Commenting on the development, Chris Jenkins, Managing Director of TORA, said: "The forthcoming regulatory changes in Europe mean that asset managers of all sizes will need to review their existing technology solutions with additional scrutiny. TORA is well positioned to assist these firms with advanced solutions."