FIA launches third annual Innovators Pavilion

Walt Lukken, FIA

Washington, D.C. - The Innovators Pavilion is an integral part of FIA's annual Futures and Options Expo. Now in its 33rd year, Expo draws more than 5,000 participants to Chicago and provides an exhibition space for more than 120 vendors.

"We are excited to launch this year's Innovators Pavilion, which has become one of the leading showcases for fintech in our industry," said Walt Lukken, president and CEO of FIA. "More than 40 startups have participated in previous editions of the FIA Innovators Pavilion and used the connections they made at our conferences to accelerate their growth and development."

Startup companies that qualify to take part in Innovators Pavilion will be given a TechPod on the Expo show floor to display their products and services. FIA also will host a "Meet the Innovators" competition to spotlight the five most exciting companies within the Pavilion. The winner of this competition will receive more than $20,000 in cash and other resources.

Who should apply:

Companies that have been in business for five years or less that offer innovative products and services relevant to the futures, options, and cleared swaps industry.

When to apply: The FIA Innovators Pavilion Committee is accepting applications now through August 18. Space is limited and applications will be approved on a rolling basis until the Pavilion is full. Apply online here.

What is included: