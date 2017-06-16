Automated Trader Update: Barclays between a (black) rock and a hard place

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has charged four former Barclays executives in the 2008 Qatar capital raising case. Swiftly followed by the news that one of them, John Varley, is to step down from the board of BlackRock.

Industry news

ayondo introduced Bitcoin trading.

Startupbootcamp FinTech picked its top 9 LatAm startups.

Pershing launched a no-transaction-fee ETF platform.

Former Traiana founder Roy Saadon launched Access Fintech.

SWIFT offered 200,000 EUR for the FinTech community to leverage its gpi platform.

Mergers and Acquisitions

GTT bought network connectivity provider Perseus.

Instinet is to purchase BlockCross ATS from State Street.

Vela announced the acquisition of OptionsCity.

BlackRock took a minority equity stake in robo-adviser Scalable Capital.

Products and Services

TORA and UnaVista partnered for MiFID 2 transaction reporting, Eze Software launched an MiFID 2 commission management platform, and IHS Markit and Deloitte addressed MiFID 2 compliance for outreach and repapering.

Smart Communications' SmartCOMM solution is to be integrated into Sapient Client Connect.

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking completed its execution services integration.

Broadridge launched an SFTR trade reporting solution.