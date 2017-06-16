Itiviti delivers multi-protocol automated testing for CSE System

Jesper Alfredsson, Itiviti

Chicago - Itiviti, the technology provider for the capital markets industry, and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets, have partnered to deliver an automated testing solution to enable continuous integration testing and defect reporting.

CSE deployed VeriFIX by Itiviti to implement full regression testing of order entry, market data feeds, and regulatory requirements for the CSE Trading System. This full regression testing suite facilitates validation of complete trading workflows across all protocols and interfaces.

David Timpany, Vice President, Technology & Operations for CSE said: "Our regression testing time frame has been reduced from multiple people for four weeks to an overnight automated test run with defect report generation. With next day feedback to our development team, we have dramatically decreased the defect turnaround timeframe. These improvements will help us to continue offering our clients a competitive advantage in the marketplace."

"We are pleased to continue to partner with CSE to accelerate deployment of CSE's Trading System and help achieve cost and system efficiencies," said Jesper Alfredsson, President Americas, Itiviti. "Our work with CSE is another example of how Itiviti can help achieve test automation for FIX and proprietary protocols."