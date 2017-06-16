Earthport chooses Accuity to power payments platform

Bob McKay, Accuity

Copenhagen and London - Earthport, the payment provider for cross-border payments, has chosen Accuity, the regtech provider of financial crime compliance, payments and know-your-customer (KYC) solutions, to power its payments platform.

Accuity has built a tailored solution for Earthport, comprising payment support together with broader compliance solutions for screening transactions and customers.

Customers can make transactions instantly, with banks using their liquidity to deposit funds immediately. The currrent industry standard transaction time is a minimum of two hours.

Bob McKay, Managing Director, Accuity, added: "The move points to an emerging trend in working partnerships between fintech and regtech providers. Tailoring solutions to specific clients means we can work in an agile way and support any fintech or larger organisation that wants to protect its customers and reputation."