Avelacom provides access to Saudi Arabia bourse

Moscow - Avelacom, a provider of infrastructure and connectivity solutions, has announced its network expansion to Riyadh. The expansion will provide global capital markets with access to low-latency, real-time market data feeds across various asset classes of Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

Avelacom will take market data directly from Tadawul over a cross-connect and then distribute it over its network which has points of presence (PoPs) in Slough, Secaucus trading hubs and CME's data center in Aurora,

The roundtrip latencies to key destinations:

"The key things before getting started in a new market are market data, connectivity and a broker. But market data comes first. Since our expansion is driven by our clients demands we plan to expand our services portfolio and to bring more geographies and markets for more trading opportunities", said Aleksey Larichev, Avelacom's Managing Director