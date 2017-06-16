Everbright Photon selects Horizon Software

Paris and Shanghai - Everbright Photon, a subsidiary of Chinese futures house EverBright Futures, has chosen the Horizon Software as its core trading technology for the new commodity options markets, which went live in China in March (DCE) and April (ZCE) this year.

Immediately after the 2016 China International Derivatives Forum the Chinese government announced the approval for the launch of two new options markets on the Dalian and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchanges.

JingBo Dong, President of Everbright Photon, said: "Everbright Photon has been preparing for the launch of the two options markets, and as part of this we needed to find a trading system. We chose Horizon because it soon became clear that they had developed the market-leading system for trading and market making options."