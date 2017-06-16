SocGen combines high touch and electronic execution services

Francois Banneville, Societe Generale

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking has announced the completion of a programme to combine its execution teams, adapting to increasing client demand for fully integrated electronic and high-touch trading services across asset classes.

In the final stage of this integration, the investment bank's high-touch cash equity team has moved to join the Global Execution Services (GES) team within Societe Generale Prime Services.

Francois Banneville, Head of Global Execution Services, now oversees the expanded Global Execution Services team with Howard Sherman reporting into him as Head of High-Touch Cash Equity, Andy Willis as Head of Exchange Traded Derivatives and Richard Hills as Head of Low-Touch Cash Equity.

Francois Banneville, Head of Global Execution Services, commented: "We recognised early on that MiFID II would change the playing field in the industry and that our clients' requirements for execution services would evolve rapidly. It was important for us to be ahead of these changes and our integration project has resulted in a more nimble and integrated service."