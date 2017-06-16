ThinkMarkets offers live FX trading via Trade Interceptor app

London - Trade Interceptor, the mobile trading app powered by ThinkMarkets, has announced the launch of live FX trading.

Trade Interceptor is a mobile app that offers FX and CFD traders a selection of tools for charting and technical analysis, with over 80 indicators and 50 drawing tools. Users of the app can complete a live-account application, deposit and fund their account through a range of payment methods directly from the app, and place a range of orders and trades in the live-markets, all through the app itself.

A spokesperson said: "Traders need tools and functionalities at hand, and to facilitate this we're offering a complete one-stop solution through the app, thus removing any need to access outside systems."