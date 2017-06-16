The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Nomura applies for EU license

First Published 27th June 2017

Nomura preps for Brexit with application to operate a new entity based in Frankfurt.

London and Tokyo - Nomura, the Asian investment bank, has announced that it has begun the formal application for a license in Germany to operate a new entity based in Frankfurt.

Nomura has been actively planning since before the referendum took place to ensure that the company meets the needs of its global and regional clients, no matter what the final terms of the UK's exit from the EU are. The aim remains to minimize disruption for clients and employees.

Nomura will be fully prepared to provide a continued, uninterrupted service to its clients by the time the UK exits the EU in 2019.

  • Copyright © Automated Trader Ltd 2017 - Strategies | Compliance | Technology

click here to return to the top of the page
content