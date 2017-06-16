Nomura applies for EU license

London and Tokyo - Nomura, the Asian investment bank, has announced that it has begun the formal application for a license in Germany to operate a new entity based in Frankfurt.

Nomura has been actively planning since before the referendum took place to ensure that the company meets the needs of its global and regional clients, no matter what the final terms of the UK's exit from the EU are. The aim remains to minimize disruption for clients and employees.

Nomura will be fully prepared to provide a continued, uninterrupted service to its clients by the time the UK exits the EU in 2019.