GoldenSource and McObject launch RegTech EDM solution​

Steve Graves, McObject

London and New York - McObject and GoldenSource have announced a partnership to deliver an Enterprise Data Management (EDM) designed for regulatory compliance, using McObject's database technology, eXtremeDB, in the GoldenSource Market Data Solution.

The collaboration represents a technology advance for the compliance sector. Banks are under growing pressure from regulators to meet FRTB and MiFID II requirements, among others, and many are finding that their legacy infrastructure is simply unable to provide the necessary speed, agility and processing power.

Tom Stock, GoldenSource SVP Product Management, says: "Whether it's implementing MiFID II or getting ready for FRTB. It's clear that 'old-tech' can't cope and the way forward is to innovate, which is exactly what we're doing with McObject."

Steve Graves, CEO and co-founder of McObject, commented: "GoldenSource is the 'go-to' provider of essential data technology in the financial sector and integrating eXtremeDB is a major step forward for future-proofing their clients."