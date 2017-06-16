Hogan Lovells launches fintech knowledge platform

John Salmon, Hogan Lovells

London - Hogan Lovells has launched a new online LawTech product - Engage, a knowledge portal and thought leadership platform for established financial institutions and new FinTechs.

The online legal and regulatory product offers a bespoke experience for users, while also introducing two UK firsts to the market:

A comprehensive PSD2 tool; and ‎

A packaged FCA Authorisation application service.

Also among the suite of new Law Tech services are an MiFID II tool and a publishing tool, Business Brief, through which users can create bespoke magazines to update their business on key legal developments.

John Salmon, technology partner in Hogan Lovells Financial Institutions Sector, said technology was driving a shift in the how the legal industry operates: "There is information overload coming out of the legal industry - most acute with GCs, who just want a trusted, useable source. That means getting answers, ideally as quickly as possible, so they can make better decisions. That is what Engage offers, no matter the user's level of understanding or expertise."