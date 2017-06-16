NICE Actimize adds fraud management options to 'Essentials' cloud offerings

Joe Friscia, NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize, the provider of financial crime, risk and compliance software for the financial services industry, announces the expansion of its 'Essentials' Cloud offerings with the addition of the Actimize Fraud Essentials Cloud solution providing a fraud detection operation and investigations platform targeting the specific requirements of mid-sized financial services organizations.

Built on the principles of a software-as-a-service model, the solution offers cloud-based delivery to help growing, mid-sized firms protect themselves from increased fraud attacks.

Joining the previously launched Actimize AML Essentials solutions for integrated anti-money laundering coverage, Actimize Fraud Essentials serves as both a single and cross-channel solution for online banking and mobile banking channels, and can detect fraud perpetrated against a multitude of retail payments and interbank transactions such as wire transfers.

"With fraud on the rise and moving at an increasingly rapid pace, mid-sized firms are most vulnerable to massive attacks," said Joe Friscia, President, NICE Actimize. "Our Essentials cloud offerings fill critical needs gaps, while providing the flexibility to allow for future growth, enhancing the customer experience and ensuring that all client access channels are effectively protected from fraud."

Initial delivery of Actimize Fraud Essentials will begin this summer, with additional fraud components debuting by the end of the year.