Cinnober appoints Mattias Granlund as Deputy CTO

Cinnober has appointed Mattias Granlund as Deputy Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with immediate effect. He will be working closely with Peter Lenti, co-founder and CTO of Cinnober, on the company's long-term technical strategy in addition to driving product development.

Prior to joining Cinnober, Granlund was Team Lead for Consumer Identification at Klarna. He started his career at Google, where he held several roles including Quantitative Research Manager. After leaving Google, Granlund served as CTO for the Silicon Valley startup Yo. He holds a Master of Arts in Pure Mathematics & Economics from the University of Edinburgh.

"The current technical landscape offers plenty of opportunities for the disruption of marketplaces as well as clearinghouses. I look forward to advancing the long-term product development at Cinnober and preparing our clients and other financial actors for the coming technological shifts. I find it incredibly rewarding to be part of a company that is operating at the cutting edge of its market and to play a part in the continuous progress of the finance industry," says Granlund.