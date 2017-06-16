HK FinTech Association launches
FinTech Association of Hong Kong announces official launch.
The FinTech Association of Hong Kong has announced its official launch. The Association is an independent, not-for-profit, member-driven association that draws its members from across the FinTech and wider financial industry.
The Association aims to promote the development of Hong Kong as a FinTech centre with three main goals:
● Advocate - create the unified voice for the Hong Kong FinTech ecosystem
● Collaborate - bring together the diverse parts of the community
● Educate - learn from existing leaders and nurture the next generation of talent
The Association is organised and led by the community for the community through a series of committees. These committees are focused on key sectors including blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data, payments, RegTech and financial literacy, amongst others.