Deutsche Bank faces 60 million USD loss

Deutsche Bank faces a loss of up to 60 million USD on a trade in US dollar zero coupon inflation swaps (ZCIS). ZCIS allow market participants to speculate on or hedge against the aggregate gain (or loss) in an inflation index, typically the Consumer Price Index (CPI), over the life of the swap.

Reportedly the trade in question was made "in anticipation of how clients were going to transact", suggesting that the bank was engaging in a proprietary trade that involved front-running customer flow. This would appear to be a violation of the Volcker Rule, which prohibits prop trading by banks. Regulatory action in relation to the position could result in fines that would inflate the overall loss from the trade.

This is not the first time Deutsche Bank has got itself into trouble trading ZCIS. Last year, the bank conducted a review into the valuation of its positions in US dollar ZCIS after discovering that traders' marks conflicted with the valuations generated by its own risk management models. The bank was said to be cooperating with the US government in that case by sharing its findings with the authorities.