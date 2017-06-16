OTAS joins TS Partner Program

Tom Doris, OTAS

OTAS Technologies, a provider of market analytics and trader intelligence, and TS (formerly TradingScreen), the provider of electronic trading platforms, have announced that TS has integrated OTAS Analytics into TradeSmart, their multi-asset OEMS platform. TS clients will now have access to real-time analytics and critical, actionable market intelligence from OTAS to fulfil their pre and post trade best execution requirements.

OTAS Trading Analytics provides real-time alerts, standard TCA metrics, a breakdown of market conditions and dynamic alerts allowing orders to adjust according to changing circumstances. The OTAS integration is the newest addition to the TS Partner Program, which was designed to expand TS client offerings and respond to the needs of the buy-side community.

Tom Doris, CEO of OTAS said: "We're excited to join the TS Partner Program and ensure TradeSmart users can reap the benefit of our sophisticated market analytics without any complicated upgrades or infrastructure changes."