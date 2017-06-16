Kdb+ powers trading platform for BitMEX

Mark Sykes, Kx Systems

Kx Systems, the provider of the kdb+ time series database, has announced that Bitcoin Mercantile Exchange (BitMEX), a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has expanded its use of kdb+ within its trading platform.

Arthur Hayes, CEO of BitMEX said: "With kdb+ we can dynamically change and add new features and bring new products to market within two hours. Having this speed gives us a significant edge. Another advantage to using kdb+ is we know that our numbers are correct all of the time. This is important when you are dealing with lots of leverage and other technologies. We can be confident to offer high leverage because we have audited, reliable results."

Mark Sykes, COO at Kx Systems said: "We are increasingly seeing kdb+ being used for streamed event processing and in-memory analytics, as well as more traditional time-series storage. BitMEX's extraordinary growth, cementing them as the world's most advanced derivatives exchange for virtual currencies, tracks with their expanded use of Kx software, perfectly illustrating how our technology is transforming new markets. We look forward to working closely with BitMEX as they continue writing their success story."