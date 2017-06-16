International RegTech Association launches
First Published 29th June 2017
RegTech Association to support and establish the global RegTech ecosystem, and to promote innovation and collaboration.
Subas Roy, IRTA
Incorporated in Switzerland, the non-profit International RegTech Association (IRTA) is a community of individuals and organizations with a shared vision to innovate, advance, and influence the future of Regulatory Technology (RegTech).
According to Subas Roy, newly appointed Global Chair at the IRTA, "The IRTA believes in the globally integrated, hybrid ecosystem, and supports the premise that the whole is very much greater than the sum of the parts. The IRTA community is a combination of talented, agile and experienced minds, striving for innovation, and to establish RegTech as a profession for the years to come."
"We stand in one of the most exciting times, as the innovation and international collaboration for RegTech continue to expand. For the first time in over 40 years, innovation in RegTech is taking precedence over innovation in new Financial Services markets and products. This reflects the fundamental, enabling role of RegTech, and how it is already helping to shape and determine the future of Financial Services, including its competitive advantage," said Roy.
The IRTA Executive Board, which will determine the strategy, working policies, and code of ethics of the Association comprises 23 RegTech, Legal and Compliance experts, Academics, Bankers, Practitioners and Visionaries.
Executive Board Members
Chair: Subas Roy, Former Global Head of RegTech, EY
Executive Board Members :
- Jane Walshe, Co-founder & CEO, Enforcd
- Bruno Abrioux, Former Japan Chief Administration Officer, FIS
- Henri Arslanian, FinTech and RegTech Leader, China & Hong Kong, PwC
- Janos Barberis, Founder, SuperCharger & PhD Candidate HKU Law
- Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO, Barefoot Innovation Group & Senior Fellow, Harvard University
- Patrick Barnert, CEO, Qumram
- Steven Burman, Executive Board Member <
- John Byrne, CEO, Corlytics
- Nicola Cowburn, CMO, Qumram
- Matt Elton, CEO, FinnoLux & RegTech Canada
- Julian Fenwick, Founder & Managing Director, GRC Solutions
- Brad Giemza, CTO MUFG Americas, Union Bank & Co-founder, NeoRM
- Michael Jünemann, Partner & Head of Banking & Finance Germany, Bird & Bird LLP
- Michael Meyer, Co-founder & CEO, RegTech Lab
- Scott Nelson, CEO, BIGcontrols
- Diana Paredes, Co-founder & CEO, Suade Labs
- Ben Richmond, Founder & CEO, CUBE
- Stefan Sulistyo, Co-founder & CEO, Alyne
- Julia Walker, Head of Market Development, Risk, Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific
- Gino Wirthensohn, Co-founder & CEO, Riskifer
- Erkan Wisler, RegTech Entrepreneur (from October 2017)
- Mona Zoet, Co-founder, RegPac & Partner, FinTech Consortium
Initially, the IRTA will operate three RegTech Advisory Councils, working in the areas of standards development and research, innovation and adoption for Regulators, and innovation and adoption for the wider market. Leading these Advisory Councils are Diana Parades, who is appointed as the Vice-chair of Innovation, Michael Meyer, who will lead Regulatory Relations, and Steven Burman, as Head of the Wider Markets Advisory Council. Steve Bailey, Director, Medius Consulting, Geraldine Gibson, CEO, AQMetrics, and Danielle Deibler, Founder and CEO at Compliance.ai, are inaugural Advisory Council Members.