International RegTech Association launches

Subas Roy, IRTA

Incorporated in Switzerland, the non-profit International RegTech Association (IRTA) is a community of individuals and organizations with a shared vision to innovate, advance, and influence the future of Regulatory Technology (RegTech).

According to Subas Roy, newly appointed Global Chair at the IRTA, "The IRTA believes in the globally integrated, hybrid ecosystem, and supports the premise that the whole is very much greater than the sum of the parts. The IRTA community is a combination of talented, agile and experienced minds, striving for innovation, and to establish RegTech as a profession for the years to come."

"We stand in one of the most exciting times, as the innovation and international collaboration for RegTech continue to expand. For the first time in over 40 years, innovation in RegTech is taking precedence over innovation in new Financial Services markets and products. This reflects the fundamental, enabling role of RegTech, and how it is already helping to shape and determine the future of Financial Services, including its competitive advantage," said Roy.

The IRTA Executive Board, which will determine the strategy, working policies, and code of ethics of the Association comprises 23 RegTech, Legal and Compliance experts, Academics, Bankers, Practitioners and Visionaries.

Executive Board Members

Chair: Subas Roy, Former Global Head of RegTech, EY

Jane Walshe, Co-founder & CEO, Enforcd

Bruno Abrioux, Former Japan Chief Administration Officer, FIS

Henri Arslanian, FinTech and RegTech Leader, China & Hong Kong, PwC

Janos Barberis, Founder, SuperCharger & PhD Candidate HKU Law

Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO, Barefoot Innovation Group & Senior Fellow, Harvard University

Patrick Barnert, CEO, Qumram

Steven Burman, Executive Board Member <

John Byrne, CEO, Corlytics

Nicola Cowburn, CMO, Qumram

Matt Elton, CEO, FinnoLux & RegTech Canada

Julian Fenwick, Founder & Managing Director, GRC Solutions

Brad Giemza, CTO MUFG Americas, Union Bank & Co-founder, NeoRM

Michael Jünemann, Partner & Head of Banking & Finance Germany, Bird & Bird LLP

Michael Meyer, Co-founder & CEO, RegTech Lab

Scott Nelson, CEO, BIGcontrols

Diana Paredes, Co-founder & CEO, Suade Labs

Ben Richmond, Founder & CEO, CUBE

Stefan Sulistyo, Co-founder & CEO, Alyne

Julia Walker, Head of Market Development, Risk, Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific

Gino Wirthensohn, Co-founder & CEO, Riskifer

Erkan Wisler, RegTech Entrepreneur (from October 2017)

Mona Zoet, Co-founder, RegPac & Partner, FinTech Consortium

Initially, the IRTA will operate three RegTech Advisory Councils, working in the areas of standards development and research, innovation and adoption for Regulators, and innovation and adoption for the wider market. Leading these Advisory Councils are Diana Parades, who is appointed as the Vice-chair of Innovation, Michael Meyer, who will lead Regulatory Relations, and Steven Burman, as Head of the Wider Markets Advisory Council. Steve Bailey, Director, Medius Consulting, Geraldine Gibson, CEO, AQMetrics, and Danielle Deibler, Founder and CEO at Compliance.ai, are inaugural Advisory Council Members.