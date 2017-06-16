Financial Institutions get SWIFTSmart with eLearning platform

Dana Brants, SWIFT

Brussels - SWIFTSmart, SWIFT's eLearning platform, now offers training modules in 10 different languages, including English, German, French, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Chinese.

SWIFTSmart is an interactive, cloud-based training solution, accessible anytime, anywhere and from any device. Customers can get introduced to SWIFT, grow their existing knowledge or get the latest information on key industry topics like security and compliance.

In 2017, SWIFT will publish 80 new learning modules covering topics like corporate actions, ISO 20022 adoption, cyber-security and real-time payments innovation. In parallel, SWIFTSmart users will also experience an updated version of the platform, which will include a set of new social and interactive features, such as a customisable homepage, group discussions with colleagues, ratings of courses and influence on the catalogue. SWIFTSmart version 2.0 will be available as of July 2017.

Dana Brants, Head of Services Marketing, SWIFT, said: "eLearning is about getting the most qualitative and accurate learning material in the hands of our community, in an attractive and interactive way. SWIFTSmart delivers that experience and offers a highly flexible, qualitative and personalised eLearning experience for all of our customers, whether they are in the office or working remotely in different countries."