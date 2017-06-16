TP ICAP announces changes to senior management team

David Casterton, TP ICAP

London - TP ICAP, the interdealer broker, has announced a number of changes to its senior management team.

David Casterton has been appointed as Vice Chairman of ICAP with immediate effect. This is a new senior role within the TP ICAP group, reporting directly to John Phizackerley, CEO of TP ICAP. As Vice-Chairman of ICAP, David will work to support the regional and global product and function heads within TP ICAP and will continue to sit on the group's Global Executive Committee (GEC).

David is now TP ICAP's most senior representative of the ICAP brand. He will relinquish his role as CEO of Global Broking for ICAP, but will now have responsibility for a broad array of advisory and strategic leadership functions, including a range of internal and external mandates relating to the ICAP brand.

Nicolas Breteau will now assume sole responsibility for TP ICAP Global Broking. The regional heads of Global Broking will each report to Nicolas. All four global business lines now report to a single leader, further streamlining of TP ICAP's overall management structure.

Finally, Nick Deflora will step down from his role as CEO ICAP Americas and Deputy CEO TP ICAP Americas at the end of December. John Abularrage will assume sole leadership for the Region on January 1, continuing as CEO for TP ICAP for the Americas region, and overseeing Global Broking for both brands.

Commenting on the changes, John Phizackerley, CEO of TP ICAP said: "I am looking forward to working even more closely with David who, having spent nine years as part of ICAP's Global Executive Management Group, has shown a deep global knowledge in the business and the markets in which it operates. I am very pleased that Nicolas is taking responsibility for Global Broking across both Tulle Prebon and ICAP. He is an experienced and proven leader with an extensive track record across our industry."

Tulle Prebon, ICAP and their associated brands will continue to operate separately and they will continue to compete. There is no change to the regional management structure as a result of today's announcement.