Automated Trader Update: Perils of PTP Monitoring

Another article from the upcoming Automated Trader Issue 43 is available now - Jeffry Dwight of Greyware Automation Products highlights the pitfalls in using Precision Time Protocol (PTP), and offers some solutions.

Other topics soon to be available are: Low-latency optimisation of microwave links using software-defined radio, and of course our must-read No Signal column, this time on the dangers of data management and floating-point calculations.

Other topics soon to be available are: Low-latency optimisation of microwave links using software-defined radio, and of course our must-read No Signal column, this time on the dangers of data management and floating-point calculations.

Industry news

R3 and four banks tested Euro Commercial Paper issuance on blockchain.

Deutsche Bank faces a 60 million USD loss.

TP ICAP invested in new fintech start-up LiquidityChain.

Instinet and Virtu Financial formed a liquidity streaming relationship.

BlackRock is to acquire fintech firm Cachematrix.

GTT is to purchase network connectivity solutions provider Global Capacity.

Products and services

CME announced the launch of OTC FX options clearing.

IHS Markit launched an RPA solution to help with MiFID 2 compliance.

SocGen combined its high touch and electronic execution services.

BBVA and Bloomberg offered structured product prices in real-time.

NICE Actimize added fraud management options to 'Essentials' cloud offerings.

Hogan Lovells launched a fintech knowledge platform.