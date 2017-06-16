enepath and Solgari provide end-to-end voice trading solution

London - Solgari, the provider of an enterprise cloud business communications solution, has announced its partnership with enepath, the voice trading and communications provider. The partnership will enable enepath to integrate Solgari's business communication software services - specifically SIP trunking and DDI telephony - to its front and back office trading solutions.

Access to Solgari's cloud unified communications will strengthen enepath's existing back office solution to more efficiently connect the front, middle and back office departments without the need for PBXs at a carrier level.

Solgari's global cloud business communications solution will enable enepath to create numbering from the cloud, providing a single desk for companies to increase business efficiency without any time zone constraints.

"Providing a resilient and effective end-to-end voice trading solution is what we strive for as a company and, as such, we continually look to improve upon what we have already created," said Gavin Davis, CEO, enepath. "In this regard, the well-respected Solgari is a natural fit. In partnering with them we have solidified our offering from front to back office, and we are pleased with the benefits this will give our customers, both existing and future."