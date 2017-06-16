ayondo launches in Spain

Robert Lempka, ayondo

Social trading brokerage ayondo is introducing its services to the Spanish market. This marks the group's development of the third core retail distribution market after Germany and the United Kingdom

Robert Lempka, CEO and co-founder of ayondo says: "We are extremely excited to join the Spanish retail trading market and we will introduce the new concept of Social Trading to Spanish investors."

Social Trading aims to change the way trading and investment services are traditionally provided. Those who do not have sufficient time or expertise to trade on their own can automatically copy the performance of the "Top Traders", who share their trading strategy on ayondo and can generate additional revenues from their trading skills.

The lead of the business in Spain is taken by Raza Perez, who has extensive experience in the Spanish financial technology industry. He was founder and CEO of Activotrade and has been appointed Chief Product Officer at ayondo group.

"The appeal of Social Trading is global. It is a new form of investment which combines the principles of classical exchange trading with social media characteristics. Within Social Trading people have the chance to watch and copy trading signals of successful signal providers in real time or become signal providers themselves. Social Trading is particularly characterised by transparency and reciprocity." said Raza Perez Head of Product at ayondo group.

To coincide with the launch of its Spain business, ayondo has announced the cooperation with Josef Ajram, independent trader, athlete and author as Social Trading testimonial.