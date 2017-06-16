BSO moves into Taiwan to deliver new connectivity routes to emerging markets

Fraser Bell, BSO

London - Network provider BSO has announced a new direct connectivity link from the Taipei Internet Exchange to venues in Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo.

BSO will be present in the Chief IDC data centre complex which hosts the Taipei Internet Exchange. The move supports the Taipei Internet Exchange's upgrade of its algorithmic trading platform.

Fraser Bell, Chief Revenue Officer at BSO, said: "Being at the forefront of connecting the trading community to new and high-growth regions such as Taiwan is core to BSO's service-led approach. Our presence in the exchange reinforces our continued commitment to providing the electronic trading community with continuous and stable access to the most profitable and attractive markets."