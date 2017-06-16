David Hodge joins OANDA as CEO & CMO

London - OANDA, the online multi-asset trading service provider, has announced that David Hodge has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer of Europe and the Middle East, and Chief Marketing Officer, based in London.

Mr Hodge joins OANDA from CMC Markets, he will be responsible for driving growth across the region, as well as spearheading the company's marketing efforts worldwide. Hodge's appointment demonstrates OANDA's commitment to EMEA, in particular the key markets of Germany, Eastern Europe and the UK.



Vatsa Narasimha, CEO of OANDA Corporation, commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome David to OANDA. A seasoned professional, his expertise in the CFD and FX market is unrivalled, however he also brings with him a deep-seated understanding of the EMEA region and an unparalleled knowledge of marketing and digital transformation, which will be invaluable as we look to shape the company's global and regional strategies in the years to come."