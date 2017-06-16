Linedata releases latest version of Optima fund administration BPM tools

Linedata has launched the latest version of Linedata Optima, a suite of business process management (BPM) tools designed specifically for fund accounting and administration.

BPM tools are operational performance enablers that allow fund administrators to design, monitor and execute end-to-end business processes for increased efficiency. With business operations becoming increasingly exception based and event-driven, intelligent operations require a more responsive approach. Linedata Optima provides oversight, transparency and operational risk management capabilities within the back-office operations.

Following the development and roll-out of earlier modules (Event Monitor and Process Monitor), this release sees the inclusion of a new component, Linedata Optima Workflow, designed to empower the end user. As a SMART back-office solution, this new workflow component delivers new functionality; with the capacity to provide the end user, on a single screen, landing page or home page, the information required to effectively perform their role, including a daily diary.

Linedata Optima Workflow can act as an online procedures manual; always up-to-date as it is based on processes that are in operational use. Linedata Optima's procedural capability includes storing data for each process completion and this insight can be used for KPI analysis and process improvement. The processes can be documented as a step-by-step diagram using the Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) standard, including additional notes. This stored data is also available for audit purposes.