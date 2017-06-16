ITG recruits Michael Onofrio to US client coverage team
First Published 5th July 2017
Michael Onofrio joined ITG this week as a Director on the U.S. Electronic coverage team, based in New York.
Onofrio is a 10-year industry veteran, serving most recently at JP Morgan as Executive Director in charge of the European Equities Electronic Coverage team, based in London.
Prior to JP Morgan, Onofrio started his career on the Electronic Coverage team at Bear Stearns.