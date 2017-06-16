SEF Tracker online: June data now available
First Published 17th July 2017
Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $716.0 billion in notional value per day during the month of June, up 33.8% from the previous month and up 24.9% from June 2016.
The increase in trading volume was driven mainly by a jump in on-SEF trading of interest rate swaps, which was up 36.7% from May 2017 and 28.6% from June 2016.
Overview Dashboard: a high-level view of monthly volume trends and year-to-date SEF market share.
In-Depth Dashboard: designed for a closer look at volume and market share information in each asset class.