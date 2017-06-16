Bloomberg approved for FCA's MiFID II MDP testing

Bloomberg Data Reporting Services (BDRSL) has received approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to start testing its MiFID II Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) for transaction reporting and its Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) for trade reporting with the FCA's Market Data Processor system (MDP).

The connection to the MDP will allow the transmission of transaction reports and transparency calculation data to the FCA when MiFID II applies on 3 January 2018. Bloomberg currently operates an ARM under MiFID and is expecting to receive authorisation from the FCA to operate a MiFID II-compliant ARM and APA later in 2017.

Bloomberg offers clients the ability to report transactions in all asset classes via one feed directly through Bloomberg's Regulatory Hub (RHUB). RHUB is a full service platform for regulatory reporting-related requirements connecting to the Bloomberg ARM and APA[1]. RHUB makes the same data that is generated in real-time and reported to regulators available for best execution analysis, trade reconciliation and record-keeping.

Fully integrated with all Bloomberg services, RHUB will accept client data from multiple venues through a standard single point of entry for the Bloomberg MiFID II workflow solutions which include:

Entity Exchange, a KYC solution for onboarding clients and repapering

Research Management Solutions (RMS) to create, consume and share research

Order management systems supporting the new MiFID II workflow

Bloomberg's MTF for execution

BTCA, a transaction cost analysis solution for best execution and trade surveillance

BVault, a surveillance, trade reconstruction and record-keeping solution

MiFID II market and reference data on the Terminal and via data feeds

[1] BDRSL's APA and ARM services are pending FCA regulatory authorisation.