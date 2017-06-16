Broadridge acquires data and intelligence provider Spence Johnson

Dan Cwenar, Broadridge

London - Broadridge Financial Solutions has acquired Spence Johnson, a provider of global institutional data and intelligence to the asset management industry. The acquisition will combine Broadridge's retail fund data and analytics solutions with Spence Johnson's institutional data, market intelligence and insight, bringing together retail and institutional data and analytics in a single industry source for the first time.

"This acquisition is another step in Broadridge's strategy to provide our asset management clients with leading data solutions and market intelligence on a global basis," said Dan Cwenar, president, Broadridge Data and Analytics.

Broadridge's Global Market Intelligence solution, which analyzes over 82,000 mutual funds and ETFs, will be expanded to include Spence Johnson's Money in Motion product, which tracks over $7 trillion of institutional flows. Bringing together these two solutions on cross border funds and institutional mandates will enable analytics on assets and flows across the asset management industry.