R3 and Intel to improve privacy and security on Corda blockchain platform

David Rutter, R3

Enterprise software firm R3 is collaborating with Intel to improve data privacy and security for Corda, its distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform. The collaboration will add support for key elements of Intel's security and privacy toolkit, as R3 continues to increase Corda's functionality in these areas.

David Rutter, CEO of R3 comments: "Intel is the perfect partner for Corda. The platform was developed from the ground up to address the specific needs of the industry, with design choices such as its unique approach to data privacy and security that make it the only appropriate DLT solution for regulated wholesale financial markets."

Rick Echevarria, Vice President, Software and Services Group and General Manager, Platforms Security Division at Intel Corporation, comments: "Intel Xeon Scalable processors will improve the privacy and security of blockchain solutions. R3's collaborative approach and Corda platform places R3 in a unique position to drive the evolution of market infrastructure for the next generation of financial services."