Irish Stock Exchange launches Deutsche Boerse T7 trading tech

Holger Wohlenberg, Deutsche Boerse

The new platform will improve the performance and capacity of the ISE's equity market offering, and will also reduce latency for all trading members.

Brian Healy, Director, Traded Markets, Development, Operations at the ISE, said: "The new technology provides enhanced value to Irish market participants, enables us to further develop trading capabilities and capacity for our members in the years ahead, and positions us well in a time of significant change for exchanges across Europe and in advance of MiFID II implementation."

Holger Wohlenberg, Managing Director Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services, added: "The decision to migrate to our T7 trading technology is another re-confirmation for the quality and reliability of our IT services and technology solutions. The Irish Stock Exchange will continue to benefit from our continuously improved cash market technology and a broad international network of market participants."

This technology went live for Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 3 July and is already in use at the Eurex Exchange and the European Energy Exchange.