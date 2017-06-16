LCH's CDSClear launches CDX high-yield clearing

LCH has extended its CDSClear service to offer clearing for the CDX North American High Yield index. This latest addition to LCH's credit derivatives clearing service follows the launch of clearing for the CDX North American Investment Grade index at LCH in 2016.

LCH is the first European CCP to offer the clearing of both US and European credit derivatives to its members and their clients. The addition of this new index extends the opportunities for participants to realise cross margining efficiencies by offsetting their European and US products through CDSClear.

CDSClear now clears close to 500 single-name CDS and 93 index series. It is also the only European CCP to clear all Senior Financial Single Names, including members' names.