ULLINK and Enfusion offer allocation and post-trade matching service via NYFIX

New York - ULLINK, a provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions, and Enfusion, provider of cloud-based investment management software solutions, have announced a new solution for users of Enfusion's Integráta buy-side Order & Execution Management System (OEMS).

The new solution utilizes ULLINK'S NYFIX network to automate allocation and post-trade confirmation/affirmation workflows. Through an extension of Enfusion's Integráta platform, users can now leverage NYFIX to send allocation instructions and automatically match broker confirmations in near real-time - catching errors and inhibiting costly trade breaks. The new solution also gives Integráta users fully-integrated Straight-Through-Processing (STP) across asset classes, applicable to both domestic and international trade flows.

ULLINK's Global Business Development Manager, Philippe Carré, said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with Enfusion from order routing to post-trade. Based on analysis of our own message traffic, the usage of FIX for allocation and post-trade workflows is becoming widespread. The flexibility of our NYFIX network to support all FIX message types across all common FIX versions and asset classes is key to our growth in this area, and we expect that growth to accelerate as more firms move to FIX to automate their post-trade processes."