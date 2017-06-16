Startupbootcamp Asia graduates announce partnerships

Samuel Hall, Startupbootcamp

The announcement follows the Startupbootcamp FinTech Demo Tour which comprised four events across Asia in Singapore, Chengdu, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Attendees heard pitches from the top 11 FinTech teams selected out of more than 500 applications across Asia-Pacific earlier this year.

Partnerships includeed

Morakot, a specialised software development startup focusing on financial software, among its 25 clients, has already partnered with two NGOs: Sloek Meas Khmer and CVCD (Cambodian Volunteer for Community Development);

Jumper.ai has closed more than 10 partners, with the likes of UniQlo, Unilever and Volvo transacting everything from test drives to payments through their automated one stop social platform;

Vesl after coming to the program with just an idea, will be launching their pilot with a leading alternative trade financier, an insurer and an agricultural trading house, later this month;

Scalend has closed 7 clients from leading banks and financial institutions across the world.

Future partnerships are in talks between Startupbootcamp FinTech Singapore's corporate partners and the 2017 cohort.

Samuel Hall, Program Director, Startupbootcamp FinTech Singapore said: "Our 2017 cohort is a great representation of FinTech across Asia. Whilst they come from countries as diverse as India, Cambodia and South Korea, all the companies are linked not just by their desire to grow across the region, but by their readiness to do so. The tour was an adventure for all of us, but its objective and necessity is clear: the startups' products and platforms are built; their value is apparent; what these companies need to do now is sell, collaborate and fundraise. The 4-stop Demo Tour gave them the best chance to maximise their businesses."