Wall Street Horizon adds major European & Asian Index constituents to global dataset

Barry Star, Wall Street Horizon

Boston - Wall Street Horizon, the Corporate event data provider, has announced the expansion of its global dataset to include nearly 1,000 new companies. The increased offering, which includes data for all 40+ event types Wall Street Horizon tracks, includes the full roster of constituents for all major European and Asian indexes.

Since 2008 Wall Street Horizon has offered a limited international dataset a la carte, but this expansion will now see the full Enchilada platform - which tracks dozens of event types including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and investor conferences - extended beyond the 5,000+ North America companies Enchilada currently covers.

"We're very happy to announce that we've expanded Enchilada by adding the full complement of European and Asian large caps to its coverage universe," said Barry L. Star, CEO of Wall Street Horizon. "Investors of all types - from the traditional discretionary shops to the most advanced quants - are coming to the same conclusion: edge today is increasingly found in data, and the quality of that data makes all the difference in the world. We've built a business on that belief, which is why we're so excited to offer this expanded dataset to our clients."

The expanded dataset has begun rolling out and will be in full production by September 1. It will be accessible via API, the Enchilada web-based application or third-party channel partners such as Thomson Reuters Eikon, Markit Hub Horizon, ICE's Market-Q and more.