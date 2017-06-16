Nasdaq expands Analytics Hub

Nasdaq, the provider of real-time market data and analytics, has announced the addition of four new data sets to the Nasdaq Analytics Hub. The Nasdaq Analytics Hub debuted in May 2017 to address the needs of the buy-side to gain access to potential new trading and investment signals derived from the growing number of structured and unstructured data sets. The addition of these four new data sets provides insights from corporate filings, combinations of fundamental and technical factors, and two different approaches for long and short investing.

Terry Wade, Senior Vice President, Nasdaq said: "Collaborating with innovative partners to provide more signals will help provide more clarity around investing in today's markets and will serve as a highly valuable and informative resource for our client base."

The new data sets are with the following partners: