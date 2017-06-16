NRI Secure launches Japan's first 'Blockchain Assessment' service

Tokyo - NRI SecureTechnologies, a provider of information security solutions in Japan, has begun providing Japan's first 'Blockchain Assessment', a security Assessment service designed for systems and services which use blockchain technology.

As the blockchain technology has become more widespread, the presence of security-related vulnerabilities has also become increasingly apparent. In particular, with regard to smart contracts, one of a constituent element of services using the blockchain, a cyberattack carried out on any vulnerable programs could lead to major threats or even to actual damage by causing services to behave differently than originally intended.

In response to these issues, NRI Secure has systematized its accumulated knowledge and insights in the form of the 'Blockchain Assessment' service.