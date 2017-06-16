Automated Trader Update: Danger! Data management and floating-point calculations

The latest article from the upcoming Automated Trader Issue 43 is now available. In our regular No Signal column we take a look at the dangers of data management and floating-point calculations.

Feeling stressed? There's a test for that - well for MiFID 2 anyway:

QuantHouse introduced algo-trading stress testing for MiFID 2, Bloomberg received approval for the FCA's MiFID 2 MDP testing. and Bats Europe rolled out its penultimate MiFID 2 software release.

Others who might require a little help this week are BNP Paribas - fined by the Fed for historic FX market manipulation, and Reuters - which lost a bid to publish confidential information about hedge fund Brevan Howard.

Industry news

SWIFT extended KYC Registry membership to all supervised financial institutions.

LSEG's Borsa Italiana and IBM partnered to develop a securities data blockchain solution for SMEs.

Startupbootcamp Asia graduates announced industry partnerships.

A Preqin report said Hedge fund gains reached 4.87% in the first half of 2017.

The Nigerian Exchange deployed Nasdaq's market surveillance tech.

Products and Services

Irish Stock Exchange deployed Deutsche Boerse T7 trading tech.

ITG launched a fixed income TCA platform.

TradAir and SNAP Innovations partnered to develop new FX solutions for Asia.

R3 and Intel collaborated to improve privacy and security on Corda blockchain platform.