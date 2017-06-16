Automated Trader Update: Danger! Data management and floating-point calculations
First Published 21st July 2017
Latest No Signal article available. QuantHouse/Bloomberg test MiFID II, BNP Paribas fined, Reuters loses bid to publish Brevan Howard info. SWIFT extends KYC membership, Borsa Italiana and IBM partner on SME blockchain, Irish Stock Exchange deploys DB T7 trading tech, ITG launches fixed income TCA platform, TradAir and SNAP Innovations partner for ASIA FX, R3 and Intel collaborate on CORDA security.
The latest article from the upcoming Automated Trader Issue 43 is now available. In our regular No Signal column we take a look at the dangers of data management and floating-point calculations.
Feeling stressed? There's a test for that - well for MiFID 2 anyway:
QuantHouse introduced algo-trading stress testing for MiFID 2, Bloomberg received approval for the FCA's MiFID 2 MDP testing. and Bats Europe rolled out its penultimate MiFID 2 software release.
Others who might require a little help this week are BNP Paribas - fined by the Fed for historic FX market manipulation, and Reuters - which lost a bid to publish confidential information about hedge fund Brevan Howard.
Industry news
SWIFT extended KYC Registry membership to all supervised financial institutions.
LSEG's Borsa Italiana and IBM partnered to develop a securities data blockchain solution for SMEs.
Startupbootcamp Asia graduates announced industry partnerships.
A Preqin report said Hedge fund gains reached 4.87% in the first half of 2017.
The Nigerian Exchange deployed Nasdaq's market surveillance tech.
Products and Services
Irish Stock Exchange deployed Deutsche Boerse T7 trading tech.
ITG launched a fixed income TCA platform.
TradAir and SNAP Innovations partnered to develop new FX solutions for Asia.
R3 and Intel collaborated to improve privacy and security on Corda blockchain platform.