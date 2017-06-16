Saxo adds new functionality to SaxoTraderGO

Matteo Cassina, Saxo Capital Markets UK

London - Saxo Capital Markets, the UK subsidiary of Saxo Bank, has reduced the minimum spread for UK clients trading the UK100, the CFD index of the 100 largest UK listed companies by market capitalisation.

Now with spreads from 0.8 basis points, the reduction took effect in early July 2017 to coincide with the launch of a new account functionality on SaxoTraderGO for its UK clients, before a planned roll-out in other regions by the end of the year. The new account section includes a performance overview which offers a detailed analysis of P/L, percentage of returns and the cash balance of selected accounts for a selected period. It also provides traders with a new analysis tool which allows them to analyse their P/L by trading product, specific segment or sector, in addition to offering a portfolio summary which gives an overview of current net holdings and historic holdings at the end of each day.

Commenting on the changes, Matteo Cassina, CEO, Saxo Capital Markets UK, said: "The changes we have introduced - from reducing spreads to increased platform functionality - reflect our commitment to offer the clients the tools and transparency which allow them to focus on performance.

"This commitment aligns us further with our clients' interests and goes hand in hand with regulatory moves to introduce greater transparency to trading, which will offer clients choice based on platform depth and access to trading instruments rather than leverage "