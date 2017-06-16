Edmond de Rothschild chooses Clearstream as partner for funds business

Philippe Seyll, Clearstream

Clearstream's investment funds processing infrastructure Vestima enables processing of all types of funds from mutual funds to hedge funds on a single platform.

The current regulatory agenda has made asset safety a key concern for financial institutions and the asset management industry. The fifth Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS V) directive and the Alternative Investment Fund Manager Directive (AIFMD) are reshaping the operational landscape of the European investment funds market, leading to a growing need for transparency and efficiency in investment funds processing.

Philippe Seyll, Co-CEO and Head of Investment Fund Services at Clearstream Banking, said: "Clearstream operates according to the highest standards of safety for customer assets, including asset segregation and delivery-versus-payment settlement. Edmond de Rothschild will benefit from our focus on risk management and the operational efficiency of our streamlined one-stop-shop solution across all fund types."