ayondo doubles additional customer insurance protection to up to GBP 1m per client

Robert Lempka, ayondo

London - Financial technology group ayondo has doubled its additional customer insurance protection to up to GBP 1,000,000 per client

First introduced in 2015, the insurance cover is free of charge and goes over and above the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) of GBP 50,000. The protection applies to all ayondo branded customers and all FSCS eligible clients.

Robert Lempka, CEO and co-founder at ayondo, said: "We hope that by offering even more of these safety initiatives, modern forms of investment such as Social Trading become even more attractive to customers looking to invest larger sums."

In time, the maximum sum of GBP 1,000,000 may be increased individually for customers on request, subject to a nominal fee.

The insurance policy is underwritten by QBE Underwriting Limited and other participating syndicates from Lloyd's of London.