Nasdaq to acquire surveillance provider Sybenetix

Adena Friedman, Nasdaq

Nasdaq has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sybenetix, a surveillance provider that combines behavioral analytics and cognitive computing with financial markets expertise.

The addition of Sybenetix to Nasdaq's Risk & Surveillance suite of solutions, including SMARTS and TradeGuard, will allow Nasdaq to bring deeper technology savviness and expertise to buy-side compliance officers.

Adena Friedman, President and CEO of Nasdaq said: "We believe behavioral science, cognitive computing and machine intelligence are essential to a successful, holistic surveillance offering and critical to efficient and effective organizational compliance with an increasingly intricate global regulatory environment. As such, we are thrilled to welcome the talented technology team and clients from Sybenetix."

Nasdaq will acquire Sybenetix for an undisclosed amount.